Full Game Will Be Releasing On Steam At Some Point! Wishlist Here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/5015460/Walkable_Cities/

Walkable Cities are an exciting new topic in urban development. This game explores the possibilities and consequences of truly pedestrian focused city designs.

Made for The Very Serious Juniper Dev Game Jam





Controls:

Space - Walk

R - Restart





Attributions: