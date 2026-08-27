Full Game Will Be Releasing On Steam At Some Point! Wishlist Here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/5015460/Walkable_Cities/

Walkable Cities are an exciting new topic in urban development. This game explores the possibilities and consequences of truly pedestrian focused city designs.

Made for  The Very Serious Juniper Dev Game Jam


Controls:

  • Space - Walk
  • R - Restart


Attributions:

  • Merriweather font from Google Fonts
  • some textures from textures.com
  • audio from zapsplat.com

More information
Updated 26 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsHTML5, Windows, macOS, Linux
Rating
Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars
(161 total ratings)
Authormiziziziz
GenrePuzzle
Made withGodot
Tags2D, Funny, Indie, No AI, Top-Down
ContentNo generative AI was used

Download

Download
walkable-cities-mac.zip 124 MB
Version 1 59 days ago
Download
walkable-cities-linux.zip 90 MB
Version 1 59 days ago
Download
linux demo 82 MB
Download
mac demo 118 MB
Download
windows demo 90 MB

Comments

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Viewing most recent comments 1 to 40 of 142 · Next page
Ilias Moujahid6 hours ago

finally finished it with 221 steps

big fan of the unintuitive spinning as well as the artstyle, reminds me of gumball

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toastcrumbzE8 hours ago

loved the game would want more

steps 181

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scottwolf141 day ago

Managed to keep it below 200 with a score of 197. Could've done better but it was a fun time. Best of luck to making it a complete experience! I did find a softlock that thankfully was fixed with a single reset. Got stuck between two blocks on I think the third level.

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Ilias Moujahid2 days ago

I'm in a Very Japanese time of my life to play this.

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ABrightSide2 days ago

Hi, I played your game and made a video about it. Just wanted to let you know.

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Rattatatouille_Guy3 days ago

On the level with the dog and football (soccer ball for the americans), you can glitch it by moving half into the person blocking the way, then having the ball get moved out of the goal by the dog, which would be a softlock if you couldn't reset. Also, since the dog is classified as a ball in the code, the guy still moves out of the way if the dog is in the goal, but the actual ball isn't

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Kitakita1 day ago

ball is life

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MightyDan5 days ago (1 edit)

143 final step score:)

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Typhe6815 days ago

173 final, fun game lol

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pickel_doof5 days ago

12

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I Stole Your Toast6 days ago

final step count is 393, most of it came from the ball levels lol

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Raven Vector6 days ago

Pretty cool (FSC: 316)

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TAMWK7 days ago

good
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poison.ivy.maze8 days ago(+2)

Never since QWOP has a game been made that suits the 'wonderfully stupid' genre as much as this gem we have before us.

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Kinantan8 days ago

im stuck :"v

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EML1579 days ago

146 :D

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Kakyoin10 days ago

151 :)

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korumann11 days ago(+1)

209. Nice game, but I felt like the hitboxes on the feet were inconsistent, which made the don't touch the grass levels frustrating.  Sometimes I'd have my foot fully in the grass with no issue, and others i'd have 95% on the path & get caught.

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blbezcc12 days ago

got stuck like this :(

really fun game otherwise!

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CairoDev12 days ago

Very good game,final stap count 228

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numberguyDBcool455415 days ago(+2)

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BobaAt3AM15 days ago(+1)

Really good game. I got a step count of 213 :')

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Banana_man:)115 days ago(+1)

i got 271 step, this game is really cool

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guy who plays dumb games18 days ago(+2)

i got 171 steps, really cool game

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lil.drang19 days ago(+2)

144 first go around, although I was trying for minimal steps and restarting constantly.

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SirIgnotus19 days ago (1 edit)

Nice! Was able to get 150

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ErenKaraman20 days ago (1 edit) (+1)

Tips: 

Let the dog sweep all birds in watery stage

In dogless ball stages double click to guide the ball it's worth the clicks

In the second bird stage hit the bottom left bird as the dog charges at it so it will come to you

In ball + dog stage go towards the dog with 2 steps to change its direction to hopefully make it score by itself

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arealis20 days ago

this is on steam right?

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shayla_x321 days ago

got 113

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ErenKaraman20 days ago

I refuse to beleive this isn't edited/tas/cheesed or missing levels

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RcNumbers22 days ago

My very first attempt was 184 steps. trying to get it way lower

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RcNumbers22 days ago

2nd attempt, got it down to 141. i waste by far the most steps when trying to hit the football.

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DevRoids22 days ago

351

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IAmXulfur22 days ago

136?? i got 404

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PurpleToucan23 days ago

Really fun, got 136, was very suboptimal tho. I wonder if under 100 is possible.  

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SirIgnotus19 days ago

136 is crazy, if that’s suboptimal for you you could probably get sub-100

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Champion_99123 days ago

163 awesome game

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Blacklakritz24 days ago

Dog....

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Yuxu (6*7)24 days ago

love it

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mp1hree24 days ago

196 steps. really loved playing this game while i were sick :)

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TeddyKT24 days ago

530 steps for me to beat so fa

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Karmonsy24 days ago

good game for kill time

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Working At Games24 days ago(+1)

...

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furry_hunter.424 days ago(-1)

Sutpid gam e I cljldnt ge pastt the square walls 10/10 greatgame

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Viewing most recent comments 1 to 40 of 142 · Next page