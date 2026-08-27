Walkable Cities
Full Game Will Be Releasing On Steam At Some Point! Wishlist Here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/5015460/Walkable_Cities/
Walkable Cities are an exciting new topic in urban development. This game explores the possibilities and consequences of truly pedestrian focused city designs.
Made for The Very Serious Juniper Dev Game Jam
Controls:
- Space - Walk
- R - Restart
Attributions:
- Merriweather font from Google Fonts
- some textures from textures.com
- audio from zapsplat.com
Comments
Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.
finally finished it with 221 steps
big fan of the unintuitive spinning as well as the artstyle, reminds me of gumball
loved the game would want more
steps 181
Managed to keep it below 200 with a score of 197. Could've done better but it was a fun time. Best of luck to making it a complete experience! I did find a softlock that thankfully was fixed with a single reset. Got stuck between two blocks on I think the third level.
I'm in a Very Japanese time of my life to play this.
Hi, I played your game and made a video about it. Just wanted to let you know.
On the level with the dog and football (soccer ball for the americans), you can glitch it by moving half into the person blocking the way, then having the ball get moved out of the goal by the dog, which would be a softlock if you couldn't reset. Also, since the dog is classified as a ball in the code, the guy still moves out of the way if the dog is in the goal, but the actual ball isn't
ball is life
143 final step score:)
173 final, fun game lol
12
final step count is 393, most of it came from the ball levels lol
Pretty cool (FSC: 316)
Never since QWOP has a game been made that suits the 'wonderfully stupid' genre as much as this gem we have before us.
im stuck :"v
146 :D
151 :)
209. Nice game, but I felt like the hitboxes on the feet were inconsistent, which made the don't touch the grass levels frustrating. Sometimes I'd have my foot fully in the grass with no issue, and others i'd have 95% on the path & get caught.
got stuck like this :(
really fun game otherwise!
Very good game,final stap count 228
Really good game. I got a step count of 213 :')
i got 271 step, this game is really cool
i got 171 steps, really cool game
144 first go around, although I was trying for minimal steps and restarting constantly.
Nice! Was able to get 150
Tips:
Let the dog sweep all birds in watery stage
In dogless ball stages double click to guide the ball it's worth the clicks
In the second bird stage hit the bottom left bird as the dog charges at it so it will come to you
In ball + dog stage go towards the dog with 2 steps to change its direction to hopefully make it score by itself
this is on steam right?
got 113
I refuse to beleive this isn't edited/tas/cheesed or missing levels
My very first attempt was 184 steps. trying to get it way lower
2nd attempt, got it down to 141. i waste by far the most steps when trying to hit the football.
351
136?? i got 404
Really fun, got 136, was very suboptimal tho. I wonder if under 100 is possible.
136 is crazy, if that’s suboptimal for you you could probably get sub-100
163 awesome game
Dog....
love it
196 steps. really loved playing this game while i were sick :)
530 steps for me to beat so fa
good game for kill time
...
Sutpid gam e I cljldnt ge pastt the square walls 10/10 greatgame